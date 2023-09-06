“Saenchai would be proud” - Fans see the parallels between Rodtang and Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai

Fight fans have drawn some exciting parallels between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai after watching the former attempt a cartwheel KO against Joseph Lasiri last year.

Saenchai, one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in Muay Thai, has always been a major source of inspiration for a lot of star athletes in ONE Championship, especially for ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

To many, Saenchai was the ultimate showman of his generation - a true maverick who enjoyed competing against giants with his mischievous fighting spirit and elite striking knowledge.

This week, the excitement continued when die-hard fans spotted Rodtang borrowing from Saenchai’s playbook in one of his previous world title fights against Joseph Lasiri.

Here are their reactions below:

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. His unshakeable belief and confidence in himself often translate well into his fights as an intimidation tactic against his opponents.

This year, Rodtang will channel Saenchai once again against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 when he defends his Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

In a champion vs. champion world title match, fans will see who deserves to be called the Muay Thai king of the world after five rounds of action.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be aired live and for free on Friday, September 22, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. North American audiences can watch the event from ONE’s YouTube channel at 8:30 AM EDT.