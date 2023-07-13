Sage Northcutt aims ‘to rise the ranks’ and secure the lightweight crown: “I still have the same goal”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt made his long-awaited return and answered a lot of questions with his performance.

Away for four years due to the injuries he suffered on his ONE Championship debut and a battle with COVID-19 that further delayed his comeback, no one knew what version of ‘Super’ Sage fans were about to witness.

Receiving a great reception from the sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Championship’s US debut event, he reminded everyone that his potential hasn’t gone anywhere.

He submitted Ahemd Mujtaba in the very first round, showing new facets to his game that showed that he has continued to evolve as a martial artist during his time away from the spotlight.

Finally securing his first win inside the circle, Sage Northcutt’s drive and ambition to make it to the very top hasn’t gone anywhere despite the years where he was forced to consider never making it back to competition.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfirst, Sage Northcutt spoke about the ambition that he still has with a fire lit beneath him fresh off his comeback win:

“Yeah, I definitely want to rise the ranks. I still have the same goal to be the champ for ONE Championship.”

With his win, ‘Super’ Sage is looking to finally build his momentum and work his way closer to the world championship that he dreams of holding in the future.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back in full via free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.

