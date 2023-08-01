Sage Northcutt believes Chingiz Allazov-Marat Grigorian headliner could be ‘fight of the night’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship for the first time.

Winning the title with a career-best performance against Superbon Singha Mawynn earlier this year, the champion hopes to continue his unstoppable run inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On August 4, Allazov gets the opportunity to defend his title and get some revenge when he faces Marat Grigorian. Having defeated ‘Chinga’ 10 years ago, Grigorian will come into the contest full of confidence. But this version of Allazov is a vastly different beast to deal with.

At the featherweight World Grand Prix last year, the two men were set to meet in the semifinals before Grigoiran withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19.

And in a couple of days, they will finally meet in a rematch 10 years in the making. The card may undoubtedly be stacked with great contests, but lightweight superstar Sage Northcutt is specifically pumped to catch these two throw it down.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt revealed that he expects Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian to steal the show at ONE Fight Night 13:

“It’s a tough fight but I think it’s definitely going to be one of the most, if not the most, exciting fight of the night.”

The entire event will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.