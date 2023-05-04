Sage Northcutt believes ONE Fight Night 10 is the perfect card for his return

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt will finally make his long awaited return to the circle.

On May 5, he will face Ahmed Mujtaba in his first fight in four years and just his second under the ONE Championship banner.

After signing with ONE Championship in 2019 with lots of hype and excitement around seeing him compete inside the circle, Sage had to undergo a few tough years in his career.

Losing his debut in 30 seconds by way of knockout, Northcutt was forced to take time off to go through surgery and a recovery process that kept him away from the spotlight for two years.

After targeting a return in 2021, Sage went through a lengthy bout with COVID-19 that further delayed his comeback until now. Fired up and ready to showcase his skills, the perfect date fell into place for Sage to compete on.

May 5 is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosts its first ever event in the United States, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Sage Northcutt spoke about his own anticipation for the comeback and the opportunity to put on a show for the fans in Colorado as part of a stacked card:

“I’m coming back and my first fight back I get to fight in the US. Getting to have US fans engaged. I think it’s a great card for my first fight back.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage will face Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

