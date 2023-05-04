Sage Northcutt brushes off first loss in ONE Championship as an 'off-night'

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt returns to the Circle after a four year hiatus from the spotlight.

On May 5, Northcutt will make his long anticipated return against Ahmed Mujtaba at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Back in 2019, Sage made his debut under the ONE Championship banner with lots of hype around his signing.

Things didn’t go as planned for him on that night since he suffered a defeat inside 30 seconds against Cosmo Alexandre.

Following the disappointing result on his debut, Sage was forced to take some time away from competition to have surgery on his injuries and go through a lengthy recovery process that was further delayed by the effects of COVID-19.

Finally, ‘Super’ Sage has the opportunity to put the past behind him by putting on a performance inside the Circle that will live up to the excitement around him when he initially signed with the promotion.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Sage Northcutt spoke about his debut loss and how it played on his mind throughout his recovery process:

“There were definitely times were obviously you had an injury and you’re in a professional sport or not in a professional sport, it’s kind of like a bummer. You’re like, ‘Man, I want to get back out there. For me, I had an off night in my first fight with ONE and I was like, ‘That stings’. I want to get back out there and perform great. That wasn’t my best performance, it was an off night. I wanted to heal up as fast as possible.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt will return at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to face Ahmed Mujtaba. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

