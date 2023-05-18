Sage Northcutt details the butterflies in his stomach during comeback fight: “The nerves were crazy” 

Sage Northcutt’s return to competition may have looked all sunshine and rainbows on fight night. But the American superstar says that wasn’t exactly the case moments before he earned a submission victory at ONE Fight Night 10.

After overcoming physical and mental hurdles following his shocking debut defeat to Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019, the multiple-time karate world champion returned to the circle to take on Pakistan's leading MMA fighter Ahmed Mujtaba in front of a sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5.

To everyone’s surprise, ‘Super’ Sage closed out their lightweight tie almost instantly, bagging the win with a heel hook inside just 39 seconds.

Although he was undoubtedly thrilled with the manner of the win, the American superstar said he had to calm his nerves down before he made the walk down the ramp.

In a recent interview with Karyn Bryant on YouTube, Sage Northcutt recalled:

“The nerves were crazy. Like I can’t tell you how much, but in the back, I was getting goosebumps. ONE Championship had the curtains before you walk out and go down the ramp, and right there, they had a screen monitor."

Northcutt added:

“And just as my opponent was walking out, I was watching the screen monitor getting pumped up and jumping up and down, and I had the goosebumps.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whether he had butterflies in his stomach or not, ‘Super’ definitely won the hearts of the audience, especially since he had to overcome a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a horrific knockout in his debut.

Fans in North America can watch Sage Northcutt’s comeback fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

