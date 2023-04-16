Sage Northcutt excited to perform on same card as Demetrious Johnson

Sage Northcutt is thrilled to be on the same card as MMA great Demetrious Johnson at ONE Championship’s historic U.S. debut.

On May 5, the photogenic sensation will make his long-awaited return to the circle as the promotion presents ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, the event will feature some of the biggest names, including ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in the evening’s main event.

In an interview with ONE, Sage Northcutt shared his excitement over the opportunity to make his comeback on such an important night for the promotion:

“I’m super grateful that I’m getting this fight and getting to fight in the U.S. card so I’m excited for that,” Northcutt said.

‘Super’ is also thrilled to share the stage with one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, Demetrious Johnson:

“Demetrious Johnson, obviously headlining the card, that fight is going to be fantastic, I think that’s huge. I think there’s going to be a lot of great fights that night and I think getting the U.S. crowd engaged, with Demetrious Johnson being from the U.S., I’m also from the U.S., that’s going to get the crowd excited.”

Meeting Sage Northcutt inside the circle on May 5 will be Pakistani mixed martial arts world champion Ahmed Mujtaba. Scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts in his last two appearances, ‘Wolverine’ will be hell-bent on spoiling Northcutt’s highly anticipated return to action.

Despite his four-year-long layoff, Sage Northcutt is still only 27 years old, leaving him plenty of time to compete at the highest possible level. Anyone following ‘Super’ on his social media platforms knows that the Texas native has stayed in shape and has continued to evolve as a mixed martial artist in anticipation of this moment.

Will he capitalize and reemerge as the next big thing in MMA or will Ahmed Mujtaba play spoiler and potentially punch his ticket to a ONE world title opportunity?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

