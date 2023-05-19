Sage Northcutt happy to delight American crowd after big win: “It was a good experience”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt couldn’t have asked for a better return at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Texas native sent the sold-out crowd in the 1stBank Center into a frenzy earlier this month, scoring a brilliant first-round submission victory over Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba. It was an incredible return after sitting on the sidelines over the last four years.

Following his victory, Northcutt spoke on the Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja podcast, to share his take on the electrifying crowd in the ‘Mile High City.’

“It was an amazing night. And the crowd, I don’t know if y’all saw it, but the crowd was getting into it. It was a good experience." [24:50 onwards]

With his first victory under the ONE Championship banner now in the books, Northcutt will look towards the future and his goal of becoming a ONE world champion. First, ‘Super’ hopes to settle some business with Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki. The two men were originally scheduled to scrap in April 2021, but an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 prevented Northcutt from making his highly anticipated return.

With a clean bill of health and an impressive win in his big return, Sage Northcutt hopes to rebook a contest with the former ONE lightweight world champion en route to his world title victory.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

