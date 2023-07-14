Sage Northcutt hopes to ‘start a winning run’ in ONE Championship

After finally making his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt is looking forward to putting a run together inside the circle.

On May 5 at ONE Championship’s United States debut event in Broomfield, Colorado, ‘Super Sage made the walk for the first time in four years.

Debuting in the promotion with a lot of hype, Northcutt’s debut ended in under 30 seconds, where a devastating knockout led to a long and drawn-out injury, surgery, and recovery process.

Further delays to his return due to COVID-19 had a lot of fans and Sage Northcutt himself questioning whether he would ever return. But finally, the stars aligned for a perfect time to make his comeback.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round, Northcutt showed that whilst he hasn’t been competing inside the circle during his time off, he has continued to evolve as a martial artist.

Ready to finally showcase what he can do to the ONE Championship fans by racking up wins and achieving his full potential, Sage Northcutt is as motivated as ever to compete.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist, he spoke about his plans going forward:

“So right now, just kinda waiting to see who's the opponent going to be. I want to build from my last fight and start a winning run here in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back in its entirety via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.