Sage Northcutt invites everyone to catch his return to action at ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt makes his long anticipated return to the Circle.

After his debut in ONE Championship back in 2019 ended in just 30 seconds, it has been a long road back for ‘Super’ Sage who has yet to really show what he is capable of.

Coming into the promotion with lots of excitement around his potential, Sage was forced to take time away from competition after his debut, to go through surgery and a recovery process.

After battling through his injuries and a bout with COVID-19, Sage is back and ready to prove that he isn’t going anywhere after some tough years in his career where he contemplated whether he would ever get to compete again.

On May 5 at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado, he will face off against Ahmed Mujtaba as his opponent looks to capitalise on his name to get the biggest win of his career.

Whilst he is happy to be back competing in a healthy state, Sage knows that he needs to get a win to really kickstart his momentum again and push forward in ONE Championship after such a long time away.

On his Instragam page, Sage Northcutt posted this message after successfully making weight and passing his hydration test:

“Catch me back in action tomorrow on @primevideo for @onechampionship #ONEFightNight10”

