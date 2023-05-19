Sage Northcutt lauds ONE Championship for its 'super unique' take on martial arts

Team Alpha Male standout Sage Northcutt is not surprised at the success that ONE Championship is enjoying, because of its unique take on martial arts.

‘Super Sage’ shared this in a recent session with the Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja podcast, where he talked about, among other things, what separates ONE from other organizations in the game.

The Sacramento native said:

“Yeah, I really liked Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] actually. And the organization has different sports and I was kind of excited for that. It’s not just MMA, it’s kickboxing, Muay Thai. And I thought that was super unique.”

Watch the interview below:

Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship started offering mixed martial arts-only shows over a decade ago but in the last few years it has made a conscious effort to include other disciplines, namely, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling. The promotion’s tack has been well received by combat sports fans.

ONE’s multi diversity was on full display earlier this month at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the company’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Apart from MMA, the landmark show also had Muay Thai and submission grappling action on the card, which were appreciated and enjoyed by American fans who came in droves at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Sage Northcutt was one of the stars who took part at ONE Fight Night 10, and was a big winner after a lightning-quick submission (heel hook) of Pakistani opponent Ahmed Mujtaba in the opening round.

Recognizing the multi-faceted thrust of the organization he is a part of, Sage Northcutt is encouraged and wants to dip his hands in other disciplines like kickboxing and submission grappling to further showcase what he is capable of as a fighter.

ONE Fight Night 10 took place on May 5. Its replay is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

