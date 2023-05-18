‘Excited’ Sage Northcutt stayed up all night after ONE Fight Night 10 win: “I just couldn’t sleep”

Following ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month, Sage Northcutt was on cloud nine, and for good reason, too.

After a long and difficult four years away from competition, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA athlete was able to put all that behind him in Broomfield, Colorado, with a victorious outing in his return to the circle.

He admitted in the build-up to the fight that there were points where he thought he would never get the chance to fight again after the injuries and setbacks that he suffered throughout his hiatus.

Stepping in to face Ahmed Mujtaba on ONE Championship’s on-ground US debut event, things didn’t start the way he would have wanted. However, ‘Super’ Sage once again proved that he is a fighter through and through.

In the same way that he kept positive throughout his lengthy comeback process, the karate specialist made the most of a bad position on the ground and was able to secure a heel hook from the bottom to get his first win under the ONE banner.

With his hand raised inside the circle, the American athlete was quick to thank everyone that has supported him through this difficult time. In an interview with Karyn Bryant on the Fistivities podcast, he spoke about how he felt right after the win:

“Yeah, that’s how much adrenaline I had, and walking out to the fight it was crazy. I got zoned in but after the fight, that adrenaline did not wear off all night. I don’t think I fell asleep until 4 or 5 that morning. I just couldn’t sleep. I was so excited.”

Watch the full interview below:

With that all-important win over Mujtaba, Sage Northcutt is truly back and better than ever before.

Fans in North America can watch Sage Northcutt’s fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video

