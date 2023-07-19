Sage Northcutt says Rodtang’s ‘unique’ style is what makes him a superstar at ONE Championship

Despite only recently returning after a four-year hiatus from competition, Sage Northcutt hasn’t lost one ounce of his love for the game.

Arriving in ONE Championship with bags of optimism and potential, Northcutt gave fans a glimpse of this at ONE Fight Night 10 after battling through some tough years.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba on May 5 to put the last four years behind him, ‘Super’ Sage is ready to go to work and start climbing the ranks in ONE Championship.

As one of the promotion’s most high-profile signings from the United States, Northcutt has the potential to become a big star for ONE as the organization continues to expand in the U.S.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist fresh off of his return, Sage Northcutt pointed to one fighter as the shining example of a superstar.

Crediting his exciting fighting style, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the biggest names in combat sports, and as Northcutt points out, he did it through his performances alone:

“I think with Rodtang, he's proven himself to be a unique fighter, and that's really cool, right? He showed it again [at ONE Fight Night 10]. And this is why I think he's sort of become the star in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.