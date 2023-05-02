Sage Northcutt open to competing in other disciplines in ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt isn’t content with just competing in mixed martial arts.

With ONE Championship orchestrating and promoting four distinct combat sports disciplines all under one banner, Northcutt revealed that his ultimate plan is to compete in as many disciplines as possible.

‘Super’ Sage, however, does have an MMA bout lined up this Friday, May 5, when he takes on Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt said that MMA is still his priority and getting into other disciplines is the goal in the future.

“Right now, I’m focused on this MMA fight -- absolutely. I came into ONE Championship looking forward to doing that. I still look forward to that. I still have the same goals, same dreams, still have the same passion and drive, if not even more. So definitely [something] interesting in the future.”

The American star does have a professional kickboxing record of 15-0 and it might not be an outlandish idea to see him compete in the sport inside the Circle. He could even take up his four-ounce gloves and dabble in Muay Thai.

Northcutt is a pure striker with an extensive karate background and he could use that to quickly transition into the ONE Championship’s stacked Muay Thai and kickboxing rosters.

MMA, though, is still his main discipline and he wants nothing more than to secure a dominant win over Ahmed Mujtaba in Colorado.

Northcutt is unranked in the loaded lightweight division, but a decisive win over Mujtaba could give him a case for cracking the top five.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

