Sage Northcutt says Ahmed Mujtaba win is ‘one of the most rewarding’ of his career

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt stepped inside the circle with a lot on the line.

After arriving in ONE Championship with a lot of hype, his debut outing sadly ended in just 29 seconds. Aside from the defeat, the long-lasting impact was the injuries he suffered.

All in all, coupled with a couple of cancelled comeback dates, the American star was away from competition for four years.

When he did eventually make his return, it’s not surprising that people would have a lot of questions for him to answer, the most important one being: Would he even be the same fighter anymore after such a long break in activity?

On May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States, ‘Super’ Sage finally returned and proved that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round at ONE Fight Night 10, he showed that he has continued to develop as a martial artist throughout his time off, pulling off an incredible win that got the fans in Colorado up out of their seats.

Reflecting on the experience in an interview with Spinnin Backfist, Sage Northcutt ranked the fight very highly when it comes to everything he has accomplished in his career to date:

“Yeah, I think it was one of the most rewarding wins of my career. It was a crazy feeling.”

