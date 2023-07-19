Sage Northcutt says fighting in the U.S. was pretty ‘cool’ because his friends got to watch

The stage was set perfectly for Sage Northcutt when he made his long-awaited return to competition at ONE Fight Night 10.

Having been away for almost four years, there were – understandably – a lot of questions on how ‘Super’ Sage would make his return to the global stage of ONE Championship.

Despite the injuries and setbacks that overshadowed the talk about his return, Northcutt proved that he wanted to return better than ever. Besides, with his initial return being further delayed by Covid-19, gaining a spot on ONE Championship’s United States debut event turned out to be a pleasant reward.

Sage Northcutt made just his second walk to the circle in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Alongside a great reception during his walk out, Northcutt delivered for the fans and answered a lot of their questions by submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round to announce his comeback properly.

Despite all of the emotions of returning, Sage Northcutt was able to take the moment in before reflecting on it during an interview with Spinnin Backfist.

Though he has to wait a long time for it, the karate specialist admitted returning to Colorado with his closest supporters in attendance couldn’t have been more perfect for him.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“I think fighting in the US is cool cause I had quite a few friends who came out to the event and watched me, my family got to be there. So that's kinda really nice to have them there in support.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.