Sage Northcutt says negative comments from fans make him laugh

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has had his fair share of criticism over the course of his very young career. Since first transitioning from a type of show Karate early in his martial arts journey to the mixed martial arts cage, Northcutt has had the spotlight fixed firmly on his every move.

The 27-year-old Team Alpha Male representative has faced critiques of both his striking and grappling skills, as well as his ability to fight, and while he may have millions of fans around the world, he also has a lot of doubters.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sage Northcutt shared what he thinks of negative comments from fans and haters alike and how he chooses to deal with them.

‘Super’ said:

“You know, if I look at any negative comment, a lot of them are actually kind of funny. So a lot of them are actually, I’m looking at them like, ‘Oh, you know what? That was pretty funny,’ and I laughed at it. I don’t let it get to me. It doesn’t really bother me. I kind of tune it out.”

Northcutt will have the chance to temporarily silence any doubters in his next fight.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt will face Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

