Sage Northcutt motivated by Christian Lee's rise in ONE Championship

As he makes his long-awaited return to competition, American fighter Sage Northcutt is looking to resume his derailed push to success in ONE Championship.

In particular, ‘Super’ Sage is motivated by what two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee has achieved and is aiming to follow the same line that ‘The Warrior’ is taking.

The Team Alpha Male affiliate told ONE Championship in an interview:

“There’s a lot of other fighters who are awesome, like Christian Lee is someone that’s doing it, becoming a two-division world champion. So that’s just very exciting to watch. Also for me, looking forward to getting back out there and having my fight just keeps me itching for more.”

Sage Northcutt returns to active competition next month at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States after four years on the sidelines due to various medical issues.

He will go up against Pakistani martial arts star Ahmed Mujtaba in a featured lightweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The card is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

‘Super’ is using his upcoming fight to “reintroduce” himself to the fighting community who may have forgotten what he is capable of as a fighter after being away for quite a while.

Sage Northcutt was last in action in his ONE debut in May 2019, when he lost by knockout in the first round against Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. Making matters worse for him, he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath.

He tried to make a comeback in 2021 against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, but contracted COVID-19, which messed up his plans.

Now healthy, Sage Northcutt is angling to make it a winning return against a streaking Ahmed Mujtaba, working on every facet of his game with his team in the lead-up.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

