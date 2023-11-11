Sage Northcutt says ONE’s diverse combat sports offerings make it “the most exciting organization in the world”

American lightweight mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt lauds the efforts of ONE Championship for providing fight fans with diverse combat sports to feast on. He said that separates the promotion from the others while making it the most exciting organization in the world.

‘Super Sage’ gave this take in an interview with onefc.com, underscoring how the extensive range of match offerings featuring the top fighters in the world makes ONE stand out.

The Team Alpha Male affiliate said:

“They got submission grappling, Muay Thai, kickboxing. It's like, the range is so diverse with the best guys in the world, that really it's one of the most exciting organizations in the whole world.”

ONE Championship started offering MMA-only shows over a decade ago, but in the last few years, it has made a conscious effort to include other disciplines, namely, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling. The promotion’s tack has been well received by combat sports fans.

While currently competing in MMA, Sage Northcutt said he is also interested in competing in other disciplines in ONE to test himself and continue to develop as a fighter.

The 27-year-old martial artist made a successful return to competition after four years back in May at the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

There, he defeated Pakistani Ahmed Mujtaba by submission (heel hook) in just 39 seconds. The win earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prior to that, Sage Northcutt was last in action in his ONE debut in May 2019, where he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. Providing more sting to the defeat, he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath, which required surgery and a long recovery.

He eyed coming back in 2021 against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki but was hit by COVID-19, delaying his plans further.