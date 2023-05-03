Sage Northcutt says training camp went great with Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male 

Sage Northcutt had nothing but great things to say about his time training with Team Alpha Male coaches, including Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

On Friday night, ONE Fight Night 10 will host the long-awaited return of photogenic top prospect Sage Northcutt. Four years removed from his promotional debut, Northcutt is ready to restart his career in front of a raucous North American crowd as ONE Championship makes its U.S. debut.

Before stepping into the circle for an intriguing matchup with Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba, Sage Northcutt spoke with ESPN MMA to discuss details of his return to combat sports and the training camp leading up to it:

“Training camp has been going great. My coaches Urijah Faber and all the coaches in Team Alpha Male, Fabio [Prado], Danny Castillo, the list goes on there’s so many good coaches, my boxing coach... I’m surrounded by a great team and a bunch of great fighters. Every day is like a fight in the gym. You get tested with some of the best grapplers, some of the best strikers. It’s a very good gym.”

Watch the full interview below:

With a record of 11-3, Sage Northcutt was considered one of the top prospects in the sport. Showing flashes of greatness during his time in North America, Northcutt took the opportunity to take a step up in competition, signing with ONE Championship in 2019.

Unfortunately, things did not go his way during his promotional debut as he suffered a 29-second knockout at the hands of Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre.

Determined to move on, Northcutt is ready to begin a new chapter in his MMA career. Boasting a brand new skill set and a renewed love for the sport, ‘Super’ will resume his path to the top on Friday night as he is tasked with taking out Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

