Sage Northcutt shares the 5Fs of his typical post-fight routine

After making his return to the Circle following a four year hiatus, Sage Northcutt proved that a lot has changed over those years but some things never do at ONE Fight Night 10.

With injuries, surgery, and Covid-19 battles keeping him away from competition for an extended timeframe, ‘Super’ Sage had a lot of questions to answer when he finally made his comeback.

Stepping inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in front of a passionate crowd for ONE Championship’s United States debut event, Sage Northcutt proved that he has developed as a martial artist away from the spotlight.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in the first round, there can be no doubts that Northcutt is back and better than ever.

More impressively, his personality and demeanour hasn’t changed one bit.

Known for his excitable, positive and soft spoken manner, the Sage Northcutt that people remember hasn’t gone anywhere over these last four years.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist where he reflected on the fight, he spoke about how he celebrated the win, naming the five Fs that are top priority for him after each fight.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“Normally, I get some good food after my fight. Hang out with my family and some friends and just get to meet some of my fans, watch some of the fights. That's kind of like my post-fight routine.”

Watch the full interview below:

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available to watch back in full via free replay on Amazon Prime Video.

