Sage Northcutt shares how outdoor activities helped him curb disappointment of not being able to compete

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt finally made his long-awaited return to the circle.

After his ONE Championship debut ended in disappointing fashion, Northcutt was forced to take time away from the spotlight due to the injuries he suffered.

With a long surgery and recovery process as well as a bout with COVID-19, Northcutt was on the sidelines for a long time, but that doesn’t mean he lost focus.

After revealing that there was a time where he thought he might not get the chance to compete again, 'Super' Sage came back in Broomfield, Colorado and showed that he has improved as a mixed martial artist.

After a less than ideal start against Ahmed Mujtaba, he proved that he is a warrior through and through by turning a bad position into an advantageous one.

Securing a heel-hook submission from the bottom, Northcutt proved that there is still plenty of fight life in him despite all those years away.

In a recent appearance on the Fistivities podcast with Karyn Bryant and Renato Laranja, Sage Northcutt spoke about how he kept himself busy whilst he was unable to train:

“I was also doing fun stuff too. I love fishing, I was going out to the lake for fishing, going down to the rivers, I was hiking, offroading, just doing outdoor stuff I like doing.”

After some tough years in his career, ‘Super’ Sage is finally back on the right path with his first win under the ONE banner.

Fans can rewatch Sage Northcutt’s emphatic return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 via the replay on Amazon Prime Video.

