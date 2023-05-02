Sage Northcutt shares how he stayed in shape when he couldn’t work out

At ONE Fight Night 10, the long road back for Sage Northcutt finally meets its end when he steps back inside the Circle.

On May 5, Sage will compete for the first time in four years against Ahmed Mujtaba at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Back in 2019, Northcutt made his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship but things didn’t go his way. After being stopped in the opening 30 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre, ‘Super’ Sage was forced to take time away from the spotlight.

Over the course of two years, which was further prolonged by COVID-19, Sage recovered from his injuries and underwent surgery that left him with no other option but to remain inactive for a while and plot his comeback.

Unsurprisingly, when his return was announced, fans discovered that the Sage Northcutt they remember hadn't gone anywhere. He was still there with a positive attitude and a superhero physique just like they remember.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Sage spoke about the difficulties of his recovery process and how he had to adapt to his new lifestyle:

“I’m super blessed being able to train hard and stuff since I was a little kid, working out and eating right. For the short bit after I was healing up, there was a period of time when I was told by doctors that I couldn’t work out. ‘You can’t do too much, you don’t want to get your blood up and try to keep your heart rate down’. So for me, I just try to eat super healthy. I stay in shape all the time but eating clean was my biggest deal during that time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

