Sage Northcutt shows off incredible back muscles

You certainly can’t accuse ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt of letting himself go during his four-year-long layoff.

It’s been more than 1,400 days since fans glimpsed the chiseled abs and photogenic face of Sage Northcutt inside the Circle. On May 5, that streak ends as the Texas native makes his long-awaited sophomore appearance for the promotion he signed with in 2019.

With just a few short weeks left until fight night, Sage Northcutt is putting in the final preparations for his scrap with Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba. In a brief clip shared by ONE Championship, ‘Super’ can be seen working his incredibly impressive back muscles while leaving the rest of us feeling especially bad for skipping the gym today.

“Back game on POINT 🎯 Sage Northcutt makes his long-awaited return against Ahmed Mujtaba on U.S. soil at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 💥”

Cutting his teeth in the North American market, Sage Northcutt looked to take things a step further when he signed with the Asia-based promotion. Riding a three-fight win streak, ‘Super’ was primed for superstardom when disaster struck in his promotional debut. Just 29 seconds into his matchup with heavy-hitting Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre, Northcutt ate a brutal right hand that immediately put him on the mat.

Ready to right the wrongs of his past, ‘Super’ will face a tough test against Ahmed Mujtaba. Riding the momentum of back-to-back wins inside the Circle, ‘Wolverine’ has shown the ability to get the job done on his feet or on the canvas, making him a legitimate threat anywhere the fight goes.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

