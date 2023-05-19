Sage Northcutt spills initial plan to fight before ONE’s on-ground US debut: “I was going to fight in March in Singapore”

American mixed martial arts sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt wants to stay active this year. In fact, he’s had multiple talks with ONE Championship, even offering to fight as early as March, a couple of months before he eventually made his return at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

In a recent interview on the Fistivities podcast with Karyn Bryant, Northcutt revealed that he had asked ONE Championship if he could fight in Singapore, before the promotion talked him out of it.

Watch the interview below:

‘Super’ said:

“Most people don’t know, but right before I had this fight in the US, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10, I was actually talking to ONE Championship and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to fight in March.' So I was going to fight in March in Singapore, and I was telling ONE like ‘I want to fight in March and I want to fight in the US also.' And we just decided it was best to wait for the US one, just in case. I’m glad I did.”

Northcutt ended up putting on one of the most exhilarating performances of his career in a first-round submission victory via heel hook over Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba. The lightweight contest took place at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground live US event.

Northcutt looked absolutely phenomenal despite the nearly four-year-long hiatus. It must have been a relief for him to finally step inside the circle and claim his first victory in the promotion.

