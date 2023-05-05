Sage Northcutt wants to be the face of ONE Championship: “I’d like to be very dominant”

American mixed martial arts sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is beaming with confidence heading into his highly anticipated comeback fight after a nearly four-year hiatus.

The promising 27-year-old fighter is ready to take his destiny by the reins and realize his full potential under the bright lights of ONE Championship.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Northcutt talked about what he plans to do with his career moving forward, and how he wants to become the face of ONE Championship.

The Team Alpha Male representative said:

“I would absolutely love that, for sure. That’s something that I would like. I would like to win every single one of my fights. Going forward, I’d like to be very dominant, I’d like to go out there and put on a great show for everyone.”

Catch the full interview below:

How he plans to achieve this, Northcutt says he will simply need to take care of business against anyone who is in front of him.

He added:

“I’d like to finish my opponents and I’d like to make things exciting so I think that would be really cool.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is set to lock horns with Pakistani mixed martial arts champion ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

The historic sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

