Sage Northcutt ‘stayed up the whole night’ after last fight due to adrenaline rush: “I couldn’t sleep”

Following his win at ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt was understandably on cloud nine.

Not only did he pull off a great submission win in the first round against Ahmed Mujtaba in front of a sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for ONE Championship’s United States debut, there was a lot more on the line going into this fight.

Whilst he was excited to compete in front of the U.S. fans, ‘Super’ Sage was just happy to be back competing full stop. After the loss that he suffered on his ONE Championship debut, Northcutt battled through an incredibly tough four years that could have spelled the end for his career as a competitor.

Injuries, surgery, and COVID-19 kept delaying his eventual return, forcing Sage Northcutt to sit on the sidelines and do what he could to keep himself in shape and keep his mind sharp.

Eventually returning in May this year with a lot of questions to answer and points to prove, he did just that with his performance against Mujtaba. He showed new facets to his game that he had been working on during his period of inactivity.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist, Sage Northcutt spoke about how it felt to make his return and get the win that he had been dreaming of for such a long time:

“My adrenaline was literally going throughout the whole fight and then all night too. I got back to the hotel room, I was like 'Let me get some sleep, I've got an early flight'. But then I literally stayed up the whole night. I couldn't sleep.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can relive the night of action from ONE Fight Night 10 via the free event replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes