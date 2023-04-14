Sage Northcutt wants to earn his place in the ONE Championship lightweight division

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is keeping the focus on his highly anticipated return to the circle before looking ahead to the future.

Sitting on the sidelines for four years, Northcutt is gearing up for an epic comeback at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, the event will serve as ONE Championship’s long-awaited North American debut.

Before stepping inside the circle for his sophomore appearance, Sage Northcutt spoke with the promotion to discuss his mindset and the work he has been putting in at the gym:

“Knowing me and anybody that knows me, I work extremely hard... I’m always training super hard. Year-round, I stayed in shape and I’m always getting after it. Definitely, you know, I think right now my mind is focused on this fight first. One fight at a time, and talk about the next ones after that. But, all [I can say] is that I’m working extremely hard and training very hard.”

Signing with the promotion in 2019, Sage Northcutt was riding an impressive three-fight win streak. Carrying a heap of momentum into his debut, ‘Super’ Sage was quickly brought back down to earth after a face-shattering knockout loss to Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre. On top of the injuries he sustained in the bout, an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 kept Northcutt on the sidelines for far longer than expected, but he is ready to kick-start his career once again.

Meeting him in the middle of the circle on May 5 will be Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba. With a somewhat similar journey compared to his opponent, Mujtaba is looking to extend his win streak to three after dispatching Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim in his last two appearances.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

