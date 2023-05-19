Sage Northcutt wants a role in Cobra Kai: “I can do all the stunts, so why not?”

Sage Northcutt wouldn't mind spicing things up in the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai.

The spinoff of the three-part martial arts smasher from the late 1980s, The Karate Kid, has been an absolute hit within the martial arts fraternity since its premiere in the spring of 2018.

Northcutt is one of the millions of fans who have tuned in too, and he's eagerly waiting to see how the latest chapter of the series will unfold once shooting resumes.

However, in a recent session on Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja, the multiple-time karate world champion hopes to feature in the story to further complicate the plot for its two main karate-loving protagonists, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

At the same time, 'Super' Sage made a teasing remark to those involved in the casting of the project, in response to a fan's question on whether he'd join the list of MMA fighters who'd already made a cameo in the 50-episode television series hit thus far.

He said:

“Man, I guess I just haven’t had someone reach out to me yet. Yeah, I can see that [see myself becoming Johnny Lawrence 2.0]. I can do all the stunts, so why not?”

Watch the video below:

Sage Northcutt would definitely slot into the series like a duck into water given his extensive karate background and accomplishments as a lifelong martial artist.

If he doesn't, he wouldn't be that upset about it, though.

Northcutt's main focus right now is to continue his quest within the lightweight division of ONE Championship, and he's already acquired a stunning first-round submission win at the promotion's on-ground debut in the U.S. on May 5.

North American fans can catch his highlight-reel finish against Ahmed Mujtaba and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes