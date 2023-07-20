Saidyokub Kakhramonov answers if he would step in to face Cory Sandhagen in a 5-rounder

Cory Sandhagen is currently left without an opponent for UFC Nashville after Umar Nurmagomedov withdrew from the fight due to injury. The pair were set to headline the event, but now, the 'Sandman' is actively looking for a replacement opponent.

Fans on Twitter asked former UFC bantamweight Saidyokub Kakhramonov if he would be interested in slotting in to save the main event. To this, Kakhramonov replied:

"Most I can do is 3 nothing more."

While one should respect his honesty, Kakhramonov's response is puzzling. He was let go from the UFC after going 2-1 in the promotion.

With a chance to get back into the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, on top of facing the No. 4 ranked bantamweight in the world, Kakhramonov's admission that he can only do three rounds is a bit surprising.

This was after Kakhramonov said he would gladly show up. He said:

"I’d show up. this boys break during training can’t make it to the fight what a bum."

While there is precedent for a main event being three rounds, as in the case of Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, it's highly unlikely that the UFC will make such a compromise for a fighter they previously released.

Cory Sandhagen is still in search of an opponent, nothing official as of yet

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw

After Umar Nurmagomedov withdrew, many fighters were thrown in the hat to replace him against Cory Sandhagen. Bantamweight Adrian Yanez offered to step in and, according to him, tried his best to secure the fight.

In a chain of tweets, however, Yanez revealed that he was not given the fight.

He further went on to add:

"Haven't heard anything back. Probably went with the other option. That's a fun fight, too"

From Yanez's somewhat cryptic message, it appears that the UFC has found an opponent. At the very least, they have a name in mind and are likely working to get a deal done for the UFC Nashville card.

As things stand, however, it's hard to guess who the fighter may be. Chris Gutierrez, Rob Font and even Deiveison Figueiredo, who has teased a move up to 135 lbs for a while, have all been discussed as potentially being Cory Sandhagen's next opponent.

UFC Fight Night 225 will take place on Aug. 5, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.