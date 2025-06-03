  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Salty Tom" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall wishing Jon Jones "all the best" for supposed retirement as title fight saga continues

"Salty Tom" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall wishing Jon Jones "all the best" for supposed retirement as title fight saga continues

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 03, 2025 03:30 GMT
Fans react to Tom Aspinall (left) wishing Jon Jones (right) retirement. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Tom Aspinall (left) wishing Jon Jones (right) retirement. [Images courtesy: Getty]

While the saga of the UFC heavyweight title continues to unfold, Tom Aspinall recently extended his best wishes for Jon Jones' retirement, which has brought on a slew of fan reactions.

Ad

'Bones' is currently overlooking a potential title unification fight against the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall. This has led many, and even the Brit himself, to wonder if Jones is thinking about retiring from the sport. There are no official announcements on this, however, Aspinall poked fun at the UFC heavyweight champion by wishing him retirement.

@ChampRDS on X shared a post highlighting Aspinall's comment, saying:

"Want to be the first to wish Jon all the best in his retirement. Let's get this division going @ufc."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Salty Tom."
Ad

Others commented:

"Fake interim bmf holder. Just retire, Tom."
"Jon forever ruined his legacy with this. Him getting flatlined would’ve been better than him ducking Tom for years."
"Going to be so funny when Tom get’s KO’d by Pavlovich in the rematch 🤣🤣"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Tom Aspinall&#039;s latest comments on Jon Jones. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to Tom Aspinall's latest comments on Jon Jones. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall could be the biggest payday for both heavyweights

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the title unification fight that Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall still have not completed. While many big names in the UFC say that interest in that fight seems to be diminishing, Bisping believes quite the opposite.

Ad

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' expressed his confidence that both Jones and Aspinall could be paid the biggest paychecks of their careers in this fight, saying:

"This will be the biggest heavyweight fight that the UFC has ever seen. [Jones] will probably get one of the biggest paydays the sport's ever seen... If it goes down in Madison Square Garden, which is what I always said it would because a fight of this magnitude needs an iconic venue, then everyone is going to get paid a sh*t tonne of money.
Ad

He added:

"And if Tom Aspinall can go through it, then he's gonna make the 'FU' money down the line. If he beats [Jones], becomes the undisputed champion of the world after this, every single fight is gonna just be bigger and bigger."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications