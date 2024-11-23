Sam-A Gaiyanghadao picks Tawanchai to beat Superbon in world title rematch at ONE 170

Legendary striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is one of the most experienced competitors at the high level.

He has watched so many great champions and contenders rise through the rankings and fall back down again during his career.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he gave his thoughts on one of the biggest striking contests that is currently on the cards to take place in January.

In the main event of ONE 170 on January 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Tawanchai will look to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in a rematch with Superbon.

The two men met in December of 2022 where the champion was able to retain the belt via a unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Since then, Superbon has gone away and produced two big victories and impressive performances before crossing paths with Tawanchai once again.

After winning the interim kickboxing belt by defeating Marat Grigorian once again, he stopped Jo Nattawut in the first round in September.

When looking at this fight, Sam-A believes that the result will repeat itself but once again, it will be a closely contested bout:

"I still think Tawanchai will win this match but not that easily."

Sam-A hopes to have his own all-Thai clash in the near future

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao also has his sights set on challenging a fellow elite Thai striker in a rematch in the near future.

The veteran has produced two very impressive back-to-back wins since his knockout loss to Prajanchai in June last year.

With his former foe currently holding the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, running it back one more time would be a massive moment for both men.

Sam-A knows what he wants and it's hard to deny him based on his recent form.

