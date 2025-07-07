"Same Dustin Poirier who’s retiring in 2 weeks?" - Fans clap back at "re***ded" betting odds predicting UFC White House main event 

The odds for the potential main event of the UFC White House fight card have caused a stir among the combat sports fans. While some responded in a variety of ways, others had their own recommendations for the headliner.

Ad

The 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump, who shares a close relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, recently announced at a rally in Iowa that the multi-billion dollar MMA organization will host a fight event at the White House. White also gave his approval for the proposed event by sharing Trump's remarks on his Instagram story, indicating that it will take place as part of a celebration commemorating America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

Ad

Trending

The 79-year-old said:

''We’re going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight.'' [H/t: NBC News]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In response to the news, combat sports news outlet MMA Fighting took to X and released odds for fighters who can potentially headline UFC White House.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The same Dustin Poirier who’s retiring in 2 weeks?''

Another stated:

''This is retarded''

Other fans wrote:

''There would have to be at least one American in the main event I assume so maybe Jones, DP or Gaethje? Someone along those lines''

''Dana gonna do Colby Covington versus an unranked black fighter with 4 career fights and gonna break both his arms jerking his glorious leader and Colby off when they interview him''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

UFC analyst suggests a main event for UFC White House

After Donald Trump announced a UFC event at the White House next year, many MMA personalities voiced their desire to feature on the card, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

Ad

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said Jones, who admires Trump, can come out of his retirement to face Tom Aspinall.

''Donald Trump announced a massive event; the UFC is coming to the White House...Well, we know Jon Jones is one of Donald Trump’s favorite fighters...If there’s one fight and one location that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for, we might just get to see the greatest heavyweight fight of all time…that would be the main event at the White House. England vs. USA all over again! 1776, eat your heart out.''

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (0:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.