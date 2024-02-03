"Same elbow strike he hit Francis with" - Fans react as footage showing exact moment Tyson Fury was cut during sparring emerges 

Upon hearing the disappointing news, fans have not been happy with the recent cancellation of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 35, and Usyk, 37, were initially scheduled to headline the 'Ring of Fire' boxing event on Feb. 17, which was supposed to be the first heavyweight title unification since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999. However, due to Fury suffering an injury in training, the bout was called off earlier this week as the British champion reportedly had to get stitches for a cut above his eye.

Fury's team released a statement on the injury with the United Kingdom-based Queensberry Promotions.

Expand Tweet

Hours after the cancellation had hit mainstream news, video footage from the injury that caused a cut on 'The Gypsy King' was released, putting fans in a frenzy. From the given angle, the video appeared to show Fury's sparring partner landing an elbow on the champion to open the gash.

Expand Tweet

Upset, fans quickly began to criticize Fury and his team for their lack of diligent protocol, causing the fight to be postponed. One fan threw a slight at the British champion for his last fight with Francis Ngannou in a cryptic comment. He said:

"Thats the same elbow strike he hit francis with"

Expand Tweet

Other fans criticized the video for its low quality, with some claiming the injury was staged due to the questionable sparring etiquette demonstrated for a fighter with a major fight approaching in two weeks.

Fans wrote:

"Filmes on a 2009 Nokia like the UFO/alien videos"

"They planned this to happen"

"Lol karma"

"The video doesn't actually show conclusively that he was cut at that very moment by that rather peculiar elbow strike. Why is the video quality so low? Even the cheapest modern day phones record in 1080p/clearer quality than that"

"Is there more footage or did they happen to start filming at the perfect time with the quality of a phone that comes with bubble gum? Sure seems like they had all this ready pretty quickly"

View more fan reactions to Tyson Fury's injury below:

Fan reactions on video of Tyson Fury's injury [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rescheduled for May 18

Though Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will no longer take place on Feb. 17, both sides have already agreed upon a new date. Appearing on The MMA Hour on Feb. 3, Saudi promoter Turki Alashikh announced that the heavyweight title fight will commence on May 18.

Expand Tweet

Along with the fight announcement, Alashikh declared that any further delay in the matchup would result in a $10 million fine to the fighter who requests another postponement.