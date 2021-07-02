Samoa Joe provides an update on his in-ring return

Samoa Joe has provided an update on his potential return to in-ring action. The former NXT Champion has claimed that he will be back in action as soon as possible.

During his recent interview with Helen Yee, Samoa Joe mentioned that there are still a few boxes that need to be checked off. He added that things are being set up properly and it is also being made sure that everybody is okay with everything regarding Joe's return to in-ring action.

Samoa Joe added that it's definitely been a while since he last competed in the ring. Sometimes it gets his blood boiling and he even starts to feel it inside him that he is ready to come back to action.

"As soon as possible," said Joe. "You know, we still have some boxes, we still have boxes we're checking off and getting things set up properly and making sure everybody's okay with everything but yeah, it's been a little bit too long. Sometimes you get the blood boiling, you start to feel it inside and you're ready to come back."

Samoa Joe hasn't competed inside the squared circle for a while now. The former WWE United States Champion was working as a commentator for WWE before being released by the company.

However, in June, Joe was brought back by WWE and has been offered a brand new role in NXT. The former NXT Champion has made his return to the brand where he made history by becoming a two-time NXT Champion and is currently the enforcer for General Manager William Regal.

Samoa Joe has been working as the enforcer of NXT GM William Regal

After his departure from WWE, Samoa Joe was brought back to WWE and was assigned a new role on NXT. While Joe is still out of in-ring action, it could be expected of him to get back inside the squared circle, as soon as possible.

Joe could make his return to action under the NXT brand given the fact that he has been physically involved in a few angles lately.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Greg Bush