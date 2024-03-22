"Saudi Arabia saving heavyweight boxing" - Fans react to news of Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang reportedly finalizing deal for a fight in June

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are reportedly ironing out the details for a showdown set to take place on June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a recent report from combat sports journalist Mike Coppinger, the heavyweight clash is targeted to be featured on the undercard of the high-profile battle between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who are set to vie for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Fans responded to the potential showdown between Wilder and Zhang with an array of reactions.

"Damn, this a tough one I don’t know who to go for, lol."

"WOW, SOMEONE IS GETTING KO’d!"

"Saudi Arabia saving heavyweight boxing"

"If Wilder can regain the old fire - he could finish it one shot."

"Wow, this would be an awesome addition to that card!"

Both Wilder and Zhang recently experienced decision losses to Joseph Parker. Last December, the Kiwi caused a significant upset in the co-main event of 'Day of Reckoning' by delivering a dominant performance against 'The Bronze Bomber', consequently derailing plans for a highly anticipated showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wilder.

'AJ' proceeded to deliver a brutal knockout blow to Francis Ngannou instead. Earlier this month, on the same undercard, Parker secured another surprise victory with a decision win over the Chinese native. Despite Zhang managing to floor the former WBO titleholder twice during the bout, Parker outboxed him for the majority of the fight.

Tony Bellew asserts Deontay Wilder falls short of boxing's hardest hitters

Deontay Wilder has garnered acclaim as one of the fiercest punchers in boxing history. However, Tony Bellew asserts that 'The Bronze Bomber' pales in comparison to the punching power exhibited by legends such as Mike Tyson or George Foreman.

During a recent interview with Spin Bet (talkSPORT), the former WBC cruiserweight champion stated:

"Who has Deontay Wilder actually knocked out? Who is the best name on Deontay Wilder’s record, a 50-year-old Luis Ortiz? I mean, what is the best KO he has, and who has he actually knocked out? In the grand scheme of things, he hasn’t beaten anyone. You have built up a monster in Deontayand labeled him as the biggest puncher in history but don’t be so ridiculous."

He added:

"George Foreman took Joe Frazier off his feet and lifted him off the floor, and he hit him so hard. To have Deontay Wilder anywhere near the likes of Mike Tyson is insane."

Wilder boasts an impressive record of 42 knockouts out of 47 fights, with a lengthy highlight reel showcasing his ruthless stoppages.