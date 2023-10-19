"Sausage is the best insult" - Tyson Fury's reaction to Francis Ngannou fight promo song featuring Lil Baby and Cristiano Ronaldo has fans in splits

Tyson Fury is preparing for a 10-round boxing match against Francis Ngannou, scheduled for October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming bout marks Ngannou's debut in the boxing world following his departure from the UFC in January.

In anticipation of his upcoming showdown, 'The Predator' has dropped an official track under his name. Ngannou recently shared the official music video in preparation for his boxing match against the WBC champion.

The song, titled 'Pepper,' includes well-known rappers Lil Baby and Flowdan, along with renowned DJ Skrillex. The music video also boasts a cameo appearance by the global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check out the song below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury recently took to social media and reacted to the song in his bold and outspoken style. 'The Gypsy King' stated:

"Punching rocks now are we? Idiot. Training in a cave... Sausage. Bullsh*t."

Check out Fury's reaction below:

Fury's reaction to Ngannou's song generated a variety of amusing responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Bro skipped the lil baby verse 😭😭😭"

Another wrote:

"Sausage is the best insult😂"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Did they pay u for this 😂😂😂😂😂"

"Training in a cave SAUSAGE 😂😂😂😂"

"'Punching rocks now are we, idiot' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

"There is only one way to react to this KO !"

Credits: Tyson Fury on Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk is certain Tyson Fury will defeat Francis Ngannou

Oleksandr Usyk holds the belief that Francis Ngannou is an ideal opponent for Tyson Fury. For 'The Gypsy King,' this fight serves as a preparatory match of sorts. In December, he's set to meet Usyk in a historic heavyweight title unification bout, which will determine the division's first undisputed champion in over two decades, following Lennox Lewis's achievement.

'The Cat' recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent's fight on his YouTube channel. The Ukranian acknowledged Ngannou's formidable punching power but expressed uncertainty. However, in terms of stylistic matchups, Usyk anticipated that this bout should be a relatively straightforward endeavor for Fury:

"This bout is bread and butter for Tyson Fury. This is my attitude with regard to boxing, and when someone's saying that Ngannou can drop him, I probably would agree. But, I'm really not certain. Tell me, how can the guy with no experience in boxing beat a 2-meter giant who's been boxing for 20 years? Yes Ngannou is a UFC champion, I'm not disputing it. But UFC isn't boxing."

Check out Usyk's comments below (from 8:55):