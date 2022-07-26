“I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel like I can beat him” - Savvas Michael confident ahead of Rodtang fight

Savvas Michael is facing the toughest test of his career on August 26 when he faces 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon. This tournament's semi-final fight is on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II and will feature two incredible Muay Thai strikers.

The Cyprus-born Savvas Michael had a near flawless victory in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Amir Naseri and will now face Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Michael said he is prepared to do the impossible and defeat the Thai superstar.

“I just want Rodtang to know that I believe in myself. I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel like I can beat him. Signing it means I come to win."

At an age of just 23, 'The Baby Face Killer' has ammassed an impressive 44 career victories professionally plus several world titles in Muay Thai. His opponent, Rodtang, has walked away with victory in over 250 bouts in his lengthy career.

The Thai champion is a major challenge for anyone, but Michael says he is the best in the world and will prove it on August 26. Speaking to ONE, he explained:

“I’m not worried. I’m just excited to train and perform come fight day. It’s my time to shine now, and I want to prove to the world that I’m one of the best.”

Savvas Michael and Rodtang will settle their ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Semi-Final bout at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

Savvas Michael, Rodtang, and the Grand Prix

In the Grand Prix's opening round, both Savvas Michael and Rodtang earned dominant unanimous decision victories and looked impressive en route to the Semi-Final round.

Muay Thai technician Michael and Thai power striker Rodtang will now face off for a chance to fight in the finals of the tournament. The winner from this August 26 bout will face the winner between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves later this year.

Combat sports star Stamp Fairtex offered a prediction for the rest of the tournament. In an interview, she said:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

The ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II fight event will take place on August 26 in US primetime.

