Savvas Michael appears to be working on punching power for Rodtang fight in latest training clip

Cypriot striker ‘The Baby Face Killer’ Savvas Michael will need all the power he can muster when he takes on reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The two high-octane strikers are set to meet in the next round of the prestigious tournament when it resumes at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26. The event broadcasts live at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video and goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Rodtang is one of the most powerful strikers in all of martial arts, and it appears Michael is planning to trade with him at the center of the circle.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Michael is seen throwing lightning quick and thunderous strikes while doing padwork with a coach. The post read:

“Savvas Michael is a FORCE 💪 Can the Cypriot star eliminate Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on Prime Video 1 and progress to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final? 🏆 @michaelsavvas”

Savvas Michael vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon on August 26

Two expert Muay Thai strikers will be entering the circle on August 26 when Savvas Michael meets Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

These powerful strikers will be looking to earn a knockout against each other and progress to the next round of this historic Grand Prix. The winner of this match will face the winner of Walter Goncalves vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the final later this year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts https://t.co/XDNGyzMFIu

Lifetime Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison explained in an interview with ONE that he thinks Savvas Michael can earn the upset and defeat Rodtang.

“He’s leveled up so much. He’s an absolute beast. His mindset, everything, he’s just a killer ... I’m really looking forward to him and Rodtang because if there’s a foreigner who can beat him at that weight, it is Savvas. God knows what’s going to happen in that fight, but as I said, if anyone can beat Rodtang it’s him.”

When Michael defeated Amir Naseri in the opening round of the tournament, he was an expert tactical striker who looked able to outpoint nearly anyone. Now he is adding more power to his arsenal to do the near-impossible, which is to stop Rodtang.

On August 26 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison will also be in action. He's set to compete for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 26



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal #ONE161 | Aug 26 "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal 🙌#ONE161 | Aug 26#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/w9SHmUIVRK

