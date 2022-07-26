“All I see is Rodtang, and I see a W” - Savvas Michael is obsessed with beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon

From Sun up to Sun down, Savvas Michael's goal is always on his mind, and that's to destroy Rodtang Jitmuangnon on August 26. In the Semi-Finals of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix, Cyprus-born striker Michael is set to face superstar striker Rodtang.

The 23-year-old is determined and obsessed with defeating 'The Iron Man'. He thinks there is no other possible way the fight can go. In an interview with ONE Championship, Michael said:

“I have a picture of [Rodtang] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture.”

Getting through to the next round of the tournament is the only thing Michael is thinking about. Standing in his way is a major challenge. Rodtang has numerous world titles and over 250 professional victories in Muay Thai. Michael would be doing the near impossible if he were to defeat him.

However, the Cypriot Muay Thai striker is determined to shock the world at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

“All I see is Rodtang, and I see a W.”

#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal #ONE161 | Aug 26 "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal 🙌#ONE161 | Aug 26#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/w9SHmUIVRK

Savvas Michael vs. Rodtang on August 26

Despite being only 23 years old, Savvas Michael is a well respected and decorated fighter in Muay Thai. He has 44 professional career victories and has earned world titles in ISKA, World Muaythai Council, and World Boxing Council Muaythai, among others.

On August 26, he plans to defeat Rodtang and progress to the Grand Prix finals. If he succeeds, he will face the winner of Walter Goncalves vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Michael understands that he is the underdog in this tournament and in his next fight, but the young fighter explained why he loves that position.

“Oh, I love [being the dark horse]. It’s my gas every morning. I’m working two times harder than everyone. I love being kept in the dark. I don’t care about the spotlight. I like feeling this pressure. It’s what makes me perform even better ... I’m willing to die to win this tournament ... I’m willing to give everything in that cage, and I promise not to disappoint.”

Striking superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Muay Thai technician Savvas Michael will meet on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II to decide who will go to the finals of the Grand Prix.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts https://t.co/XDNGyzMFIu

