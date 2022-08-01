Savvas Michael shows off precision striking ahead of Rodtang clash at ONE on Prime Video 1

Savvas Michael is preparing to shock the world. Every day in training, he drills to do the impossible, which is to upset and stop ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon on August 26.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the Cypriot striker hitting pads while looking precise and powerful.

"Savvas Michael turns up the HEAT 😤 Can he eliminate Rodtang Jitmuangnon during the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1?"

The clip shows Michael going through a Muay Thai combination mixing high and low, kicks and punches, striking and blocking. In the set of strikes, the 23-year-old looks quick, crisp, and appears to be throwing with near-perfect technique.

The young fighter will need all the technique and practice he can get as he enters the Lions den to face Rodtang at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

The matchup is a semi-final bout in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Rodtang and Michael earned dominant victories in the opening round and will need this win to continue to the final.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE Muay Thai phenom Savvas Michael outduels Singtongnoi in his ONE Super Series debut to claim an impressive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #WarriorsOfLight #Bangkok #MartialArts https://t.co/XDNGyzMFIu

Savvas Michael's boasts immense determination

Despite his age, the Michael has experienced huge success in his Muay Thai career. The young striker has over 40 wins, with half coming by way of KO/TKO, and has held numerous championships outside of ONE. The biggest challenge of his career to date, though, will be facing 'The Iron Man' on August 26.

The flyweight Muay Thai king is a master of 'The Art of 8 Limbs' having recorded over 260 professional career victories, held multiple world titles, and amassed three title defenses in ONE Championship.

Cyprus' Michael, however, is well aware of Rodtang's accolades and is determined to shock the world. In an interview with ONE, Michael explained the obsession he has with having his hand raised later this month.

“I have a picture of [Rodtang] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture. All I see is Rodtang, and I see a W.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Aug 26



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal #ONE161 | Aug 26 "The Iron Man" returns to the Circle on August 26 to face Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal 🙌#ONE161 | Aug 26#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/w9SHmUIVRK

