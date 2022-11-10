Saygid Izagakhmaev has picked the person he wants to win out of Christian Lee and Kiamrian Abbasov. At ONE on Prime Video 4, Lee will move up a weight class to challenge for Abbasov’s welterweight championship.

For lightweight contender Saygid Izagakhmaev, the fight could have huge ramifications for what is next for him if he is successful in his next contest.

Izagakhmaev returns to competition just a day after Christian Lee attempts to become a double champion against Kiamrian Abbasov. At ONE 163, the Russian will face off against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

It’s no surprise that Izagakhmaev has pinned his hopes on Abbasov winning, setting him up to face Christian Lee next. Speaking to ONE Championship, Saygid Izagakhmaev gave his fight prediction in the form of what he hopes happens:

“I want [Lee] to lose this fight. Let Kiamrian win it and send the lightweight champion back to his division where we can fight together.”

Izagakhmaev will be looking to continue his perfect start to life in ONE Championship, adding a legend to his record and making it 3-0 inside the circle at ONE 163.

“Everybody has a chance” - Kiamrian Abbasov confident against Christian Lee but won’t "underestimate" him

Kiamrian Abbasov is confident going into his match-up at ONE on Prime Video 4 but knows not to underestimate any opponent inside the circle.

‘Brazen’ is set for his second world title defense against the champion of the weight division below, ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee.

With a chance to improve his own legacy by defeating Lee, Abbasov sees the fight as a great opportunity to remind everyone who the best fighter at welterweight is.

With both fighters having impressive runs in ONE Championship that have led them to world championships, Kiamrian Abbasov won’t downplay Lee’s achievements and knows he is in for a fight.

He told ONE Championship:

“Everybody has a chance. This is going to be the type of a fight where you cannot predict anything and you definitely cannot underestimate your opponent. It is all about character, willpower, and determination. We will see if he can show it in the cage. I am ready.”

Kiamrian Abbasov has been a force of nature in the welterweight division. The only time he has faced adversity in his recent fights is when he attempted to become a double champion.

Coming up short against Reinier de Ridder, he will now return to his weight class to try and prevent Christian Lee from accomplishing something that he failed to do in his last fight. The event is free for North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

Watch Abbasov capture the ONE welterweight world title below:

