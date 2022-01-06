My style is the same as older brothers Khabib & Islam Makhachev: Saygid Izagakhmaev

Saygid Izagakhmaev will make his eagerly-awaited debut for ONE Championship against James Nakashima at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The Eagles MMA prospect is a protege of Khabib Nurmagomdev. The 27-year-old has a 19-2 record and has won his last two fights via submission. Ahead of his clash with Nakashima, Izagakhmaev says he fights in the classic Dagestani style - just like his mentor.

"My style is the same as my elder brothers: Khabib, Islam Makhachev, and many other guys from our gym. It is wrestling and binding to the opponent,” said Izagakhmaev. "I grew up in front of Khabib. We receive a lot of instructions from him as our elder brother. We are always in touch. He controls our workout routine, and we plan to fly together to my fight in Singapore, Inshallah."

Saygid Izagakhmaev labels Khabib Nurmagomedov a "phenomenal fighter" and added that 'The Eagle' is quick to help the 27-year-old whenever he makes a mistake.

Having retired in 2020 as UFC lightweight champion with an unblemished 29-0 record, Khabib Nurmagomedov has enjoyed new-found success as a coach. Alongside Javier Mendez, 'The Eagle' has overseen victories for Tagir Ulanbekov, Zubaira Tukhogov, and Islam Makhachev. He will be looking to continue his undefeated streak when he oversees Izagakhmaev's ONE debut in Singapore.

James Nakashima test for Saygid Izagakhmaev

James Nakashima presents an interesting challenge for the Russian. The American is a former welterweight champion in Legacy Fighting Alliance. He also appeared to be getting the better of ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov until the Russian pulled out a third-round knockout.

Nakashima went on to lose his next fight against Shinya Aoki via first round submission, so he'll be looking to get back to winning ways against Izagakhmaev. However, the 27-year-old is ready for his rival.

"I know that he is a very tough opponent," said Izagakhmaev. "I also know he is from American freestyle wrestling. I have seen all of his fights. I don’t think he can surprise me with anything he offers. Since my opponent is a wrestling lover too, I think I will have to use my striking skills as well. I can use my elbows, legs, and boxing as needed. I think my style is fifty-fifty, and it depends on my opponent," he added.

Saygid Izagakhmaev has already named the likes of Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon as opponents that he's gunning for. A big win against Nakashima would certainly send a strong message to his lightweight rivals.

