Scary UFC Abu Dhabi eye injury, Islam Makhachev talks Ilia Topuria's P4P status, Ben Askren shares shocking health update: MMA News Roundup

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 27, 2025 15:27 GMT
Islam Makhachev reacts to Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev reacts to Ilia Topuria's P4P rankings. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! UFC Abu Dhabi saw a terrifying eye injury as Mohammad Yahya suffered multiple knockdowns in the loss to Steven Nguyen. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev reacted to Ilia Topuria overtaking him in the pound-for-pound rankings. Lastly, former UFC star Ben Askren revealed an emotional and candid look at his recovery from a near-fatal lung transplant. Let's break them all down:

Mohammad Yahya suffers vicious eye injury in record knockdown loss

UFC Abu Dhabi delivered one of the most disturbing injuries in recent memory as hometown fighter Mohammad Yahya endured a barrage of punishment from Steven Nguyen. The bout, held on the prelims, saw Nguyen knock Yahya down six times, setting a new UFC record.

Five of those knockdowns came in the first round, and despite Yahya’s toughness, referee Jason Herzog stopped the bout after Round 2 when Yahya’s orbital started swelling.

Check out the X post below:

Islam Makhachev reacts to Ilia Topuria’s P4P rise

Islam Makhachev has finally broken his silence on Ilia Topuria leapfrogging him in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Speaking during UFC Abu Dhabi, Makhachev called the ranking change a calculated move by the UFC brass. He said:

"Well, it's marketing. They're doing it on purpose to promote this fight... So they do it right, and we'll be fighting for the #1 spot in the rankings."
Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Topuria’s dominant win over Charles Oliveira earned him lightweight gold and two-division champ status, propelling him to No.1. But Makhachev, who remains undefeated at lightweight, sees it as manipulation.

Ben Askren shows shocking physical decline post-transplant

Ben Askren, in a vulnerable new video, revealed just how much his body has deteriorated since undergoing a lung transplant. Shirtless, frail, and supported by a walker, Askren shared that he’s lost 35 pounds and struggles to curl even a five-pound dumbbell.

He took to Instagram to issue the fresh report, stating:

"I've been home for four days now. It's awesome. I can sleep in my own bed, eat my own food, and hang out with my family. It's great. That being said, I still have so many physical challenges to deal with. I'm still down about 35 pounds from where I should be. I have to walk with a walker. I can't walk."
Askren added:

"This five-pound weight, this is actually hard for me to curl. Right before I had to go to the hospital, like in this video here, I was feeling strong. I was probably curling 45 pounds. I definitely wasn't using a walker. I was probably out doing hill sprints. So we go back to the Stockholm paradox I was talking about. I am where I am right now, but I'm going to be somewhere different in a month."
Check out Ben Aksren's Instagram post below:

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
