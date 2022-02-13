Schedule for UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are set to headline UFC Vegas 48 in a light heavyweight scrap on February 19. The event will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 48 is co-headlined by a catchweight (195 lb) bout between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett.

The event was initially set to be headlined by a crucial lightweight matchup between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. However, due to that fight being shifted to UFC 272, the matchup between Hill and Walker has been promoted to the main event.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for UFC Vegas 48 below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 48 will take place on Thursday, February 17. It can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, February 18. They can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

"I will make his mother cry" - Johnny Walker vows to go for the finish at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker received criticism from fans for adopting a cautious approach in his decision loss to Thiago Santos back in October last year. However, the Brazilian is ready to throw caution to the wind in his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill. Walker is known for his prolific striking skills and knockout prowess inside the octagon but his latest performance was somewhat lukewarm.

In a recent interview with AG Fight, Walker said he'll be looking for a finish against Hill because that's what the fans want to see:

"I had some good opportunities [against Santos] and I missed them. I saw that he felt some of my blows and I let him recover, instead of going up and trying to finish the fight. So, it was something I won’t let happen anymore. I will feel the fight more and when I see that the opponent has felt a blow, I will not miss the opportunity, I will make his mother cry."

Check out the interview below:

