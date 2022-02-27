Schedule for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

In the headliner of UFC 272, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will collide in one of the most anticipated grudge matches of the year. The pay-per-view is set to take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' were once friends and teammates who later became bitter rivals. They are now keen to brutalize each other inside the octagon. Having said that, there'll be much more than just bragging rights on offer when these two men share the octagon on Saturday night.

With both men losing to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in their last fights, a win could once again thrust either man into title contention. In the co-main event, lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are set to fight one another in an intriguing matchup.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for UFC 272 below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 272 is set to take place on Thursday, March 3 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday, March 4 and can be viewed on the platforms named above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Colby Covington favorite to beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Bookmakers favor Colby Covington to beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. 'Chaos' is being pegged as the outright favorite at -335 odds whereas 'Gamebred' is the overwhelming underdog at +260. This means that you'd have to wager $335 on Covington to win $100 profit whereas you could win $260 by wagering $100 on Masvidal.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos is the +225 underdog, while Rafael Fiziev is the -280 favorite to get his hand raised (Odds stat courtesy - DraftKings Sportsbook).

