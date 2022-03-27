Schedule for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC brings us one of the most heavily stacked pay-per-view cards of the year in April. UFC 273 is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9.

The pay-per-view is headlined by a featherweight title bout between the reigning champ from Australia, Alexander Volkanovski, and Chan Sung Jung, popularly known as 'The Korean Zombie'.

The co-main event features a much-anticipated rematch for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Sterling currently holds the bantamweight title while Yan is the interim champ. Their first fight ended in a DQ after Yan hit Sterling in the face with an illegal knee strike. The fans have been anxiously waiting for the rematch ever since.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference will take place on Thursday, April 7 and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, April 8 and can be seen on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Check out the main card, prelims, and early prelims for the event below:

UFC 273 main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung (Featherweight)

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight)

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres (Women's strawweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

UFC 273 preliminary card

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd (Women's bantamweight)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks (Welterweight)

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura (Heavyweight)

UFC 273 early-prelims card

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott (Welterweight)

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos (Bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen (Lightweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen (Women's strawweight)

