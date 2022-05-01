Schedule for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC has lined up a stellar card for its upcoming pay-per-view event, which is set to take place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. UFC 274 is one of the most highly-anticipated PPVs of the year and for good reason. The card will be headlined by an explosive lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The co-headliner features an intriguing battle for the women's strawweight title between reigning champ Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. The pair faced each other back in December 2014 when Esparza came out victorious via submission in the third round. Over seven years later, they are set to run it back but this time with strawweight gold on the line.

In another highly anticipated lightweight matchup, former interim champion Tony Ferguson will take on former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for the event will take place on Thursday, May 5 and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to take place on Friday, May 6 and can be viewed live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Check out the main and preliminary cards for the event below:

UFC 274 Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje (lightweight)

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza (women's strawweight)

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

UFC 274 Preliminary Card

Randy Brown vs. Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams (welterweight)

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont (women's featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Matthew Christopher Schnell (flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Early Preliminary Card

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto (women's flyweight)

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez (women's strawweight)

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

