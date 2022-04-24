Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC brings us what is possibly its best Fight Night card of the month this weekend. The promotion will remain at its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the upcoming UFC Vegas 53 event. It will be headlined by a bantamweight barnburner between Rob Font and Marlon 'Chito' Vera on April 30.

Vera and Font are ranked eighth and fifth, respectively, in the bantamweight division, and a win for either man could put them in the mix for a potential title fight down the line. While he's won four out of his last five fights inside the octagon, Font is heading into the fight on the back of a disappointing loss against Jose Aldo.

He will look to get back in the win column this weekend and establish himself as a legitimate contender in the division. Vera, on the other hand, is heading into the fight following back-to-back wins over Davey Grant and Frankie Edgar and will look to pick up his third on the trot this Saturday.

The co-main event features an exciting heavyweight clash between Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

Media day interactions with fighters will take place on Wednesday, April 27, and can be watched live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, April 29, and can be viewed live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

UFC Vegas 53 main card

Check out the main card card for the event below:

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier (heavyweight)

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly (featherweight)

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

UFC Vegas 53 preliminary card

Check out the preliminary card card for the event below:

Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo (flyweight)

Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young (women's flyweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

