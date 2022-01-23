Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC will kick start the month of February with yet another action-packed Fight Night card. UFC Vegas 47 will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on February 5. It will be headlined by a crucial middleweight encounter between top contenders Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson.

The event will be co-headlined by an explosive featherweight scrap between Hakeem Dawodu and Mike Trizano.

Check out the weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for the event will take place on Thursday, February 3, and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, February 4, and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Sean Strickland favorite to beat Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47

Full details: Ranked middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will look to continue to climb in a main event showcase.Full details: bit.ly/3GgG5Wd Ranked middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will look to continue to climb in a main event showcase.Full details: bit.ly/3GgG5Wd https://t.co/atfjNGR3LR

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson are set to lock horns in a middleweight clash which is likely to bring the winner closer to a potential title shot. Hermansson and Strickland are ranked sixth and seventh in the 185 lbs division respectively. A win for either man will definitely further their hopes of fighting for the title down the line.

Heading into the fight, Strickland is currently being pegged as a -210 favorite whereas Hermansson is a +160 underdog. You'd have to wager $210 on Strickland to stand a chance of winning $100 which amounts to $310. For Hermansson, on the other hand, you'd have to bet $100 to stand a chance to win an added $160 which amounts to $260.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Sean Strickland increasing as betting favorite against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/sean-s… Sean Strickland increasing as betting favorite against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/sean-s…

